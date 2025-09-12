Azernews.Az

Friday September 12 2025

Azerbaijan’s agricultural output declines slightly in first eight months of 2025

12 September 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan recorded a slight decline in the first eight months of 2025, falling by nearly 1% compared to the same period last year. The statistics also reveal the total value of agricultural output from January to August. The data highlights a continuing trend of stronger performance in animal husbandry relative to crop production, suggesting potential areas for policy focus and investment. Government programs aimed at supporting modern agricultural techniques and sustainable farming are expected to play a key role in stabilizing crop yields in the coming months...

