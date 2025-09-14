OTS to send its flag into space

14 September 2025 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States will send its flag into space, Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev told journalists following the fourth meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek.

Azernews reports, citing Kabar, that he stated that OTS is a unique organization rooted in the thousand-year history, culture, and heritage of the Turkic world. “More than 40 platforms have been created within the Organization, including foreign policy, trade, economics, agriculture, tourism, and even space. We will soon send the flag of the OTS into space as a symbol of the unity of the Turkic world,” Omuraliev said.