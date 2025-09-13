Rivian to recall thousands of US vehicles over software issue

13 September 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s subsidiary, Rivian Automotive LLC, will recall 24,212 vehicles in the United States due to a potential malfunction in its Hands-Free Highway Assist (HWA) system, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The filings state that the HWA software may fail to properly detect other vehicles on the road, increasing the risk of a collision. The recall affects specific 2025 R1S and R1T models that are operating on software versions earlier than 2025.18.30.

To address the issue, Rivian has already released an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Affected owners will be formally notified of the recall on November 4, and they will be able to install the update remotely at no cost.

Interestingly, this recall highlights both the challenges and advantages of modern electric vehicles. While traditional recalls often require a visit to a dealership, Rivian's ability to push software updates remotely demonstrates the growing role of OTA solutions in enhancing vehicle safety — a trend led by companies like Tesla and now increasingly adopted across the industry.

Despite the setback, Rivian continues to emphasize its commitment to safety and innovation as it competes in the high-stakes EV and autonomous driving market.