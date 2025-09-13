ADY expands train services on Absheron Circular Route

13 September 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

From September 15, 2025, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) will introduce a revised timetable for trains operating on the Absheron circular railway route to better meet passenger demand, Azernews reports.

Under the new schedule, the number of weekday trips on the Absheron route will increase from 92 to 104.

Baku–Khirdalan and Khirdalan–Baku trips will rise from 36 to 40 on weekdays,

Baku–Pirshagi–Sumgayit–Baku trips will increase from 56 to 64.

On weekends, trips between Baku–Khirdalan and Khirdalan–Baku will grow from 16 to 22, while 34 trips will run on the Baku–Pirshagi–Sumgayit–Baku line.

These changes are expected to make daily commuting easier, particularly for residents of Khirdalan and Bilajari, while offering greater comfort and travel options on the Sumgayit route. Overall, passenger transportation is forecast to rise by 10% as a result of the new schedule.

In addition, as part of the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas (2025–2030), construction will begin on a new road underpass beneath the Khirdalan–Guzdek railway section. This will connect Khirdalan to the M-1 Baku–Quba (Russia border) and M-4 Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh highways. During construction, passenger trains on the Khirdalan–Sumgayit–Khirdalan line will be temporarily suspended and rerouted via Baku–Bilajari–Khirdalan–Baku.

ADY also completed major repairs on the "Bagirov Bridge" area in the Baku–Keshla section to improve infrastructure and ensure safe, uninterrupted train operations. Works included waterproofing, installation of drainage pipes, renewal of protective layers, asphalt resurfacing, and installation of new curbs, strengthening the railway’s durability.

Continuous reconstruction and maintenance efforts aim to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely and comfortably.