Suspect arrested in killing of political activist Charlie Kirk, Trump confirms

12 September 2025

Nazrin Abdul

The suspect accused of killing American political activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested, U.S. President Donald Trump announced during a live interview on Fox News, Azernews reports.

"About five minutes before I came into the studio, I was told they caught him," Trump stated during the broadcast.

According to Trump, who had previously referred to Kirk as his "spiritual son," the tip about the suspect came from someone very close to him. He added that the individual in custody is believed to be a young man, approximately 28 to 29 years old.

Kirk, a prominent conservative figure and founder of Turning Point USA, was tragically shot and killed by a sniper just a few days ago while delivering a speech to hundreds of students at the University of Utah.

The incident shocked the political community and sparked widespread outrage and grief across the United States. The investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack is ongoing.