SOCAR Green launches hybrid renewable project to drive Azerbaijan’s decarbonization goals

As climate change accelerates and global pressure mounts for decarbonization, Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR is taking tangible steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and align with the country’s national sustainability agenda. Through the creation of SOCAR Green - its dedicated renewable energy subsidiary - the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is not only embracing the energy transition but actively leading it.

This strategic shift reflects Azerbaijan’s broader ambition to diversify its economy, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and become a regional leader in clean energy development. With its latest initiatives, SOCAR is positioning itself as a forward-thinking energy player that recognizes both the economic and environmental imperatives of a low-carbon future.

At the recent 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference - Baku Water Week, SOCAR Green Director Elmir Musayev unveiled a major step in SOCAR's green transformation: the launch of a pilot hybrid renewable energy project in partnership with the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA).

The proposed project aims to integrate onshore wind energy, floating or fixed solar panels, and a battery energy storage system - creating a hybrid energy solution that maximizes efficiency and resilience. According to Musayev, this is not just about generating renewable power; it’s about optimizing water and energy use together, reinforcing the interdependence of the two critical resources.

For example, by equipping water pumps with variable frequency drives, water consumption can be tailored to real-time demand, significantly reducing excess energy and water usage. These technologies not only support resource efficiency but also enable a data-driven approach to sustainable utility management.

This pilot project marks the beginning of a deeper partnership with ADSEA. As Musayev emphasized, both organizations will benefit - ADSEA will reduce its carbon footprint, and SOCAR Green will gain valuable insights into scalable hybrid systems. Such collaboration sets a precedent for public-private cooperation in Azerbaijan’s decarbonization journey.

Critically, the technical assessment phase has already begun, and expectations are high. If successful, the project could serve as a blueprint for broader deployment - both within Azerbaijan and across neighboring Central Asian countries. This forward-looking vision demonstrates SOCAR’s intent to export clean energy expertise and lead by example in the region.

SOCAR Green is tasked with spearheading renewable energy investments that span solar, wind, and emerging clean technologies. More than just a corporate sustainability effort, these projects are part of Azerbaijan’s national strategy to achieve energy diversification and reduce its carbon footprint in line with global climate commitments.

Notably, SOCAR Green is also targeting emissions reductions within SOCAR’s own oil and gas operations, integrating low-carbon technologies to modernize legacy infrastructure. These internal decarbonization efforts are essential for balancing the country’s continued reliance on hydrocarbons with its climate goals.

SOCAR’s green initiatives align with Azerbaijan’s broader economic transformation. The country is investing heavily in non-oil sectors such as agriculture, digital innovation, and tourism - with clean energy as a strategic enabler. Renewable energy doesn’t just provide cleaner power; it enhances energy security, attracts foreign investment, and builds the foundation for a sustainable industrial base.

At the same time, SOCAR maintains a global footprint through international projects, including its stake in the Tamar gas field. These investments support Azerbaijan’s geopolitical relevance in global energy markets while enabling the financial and technical capabilities to invest in renewables at home.

SOCAR’s unique position as both a traditional hydrocarbon producer and a rising renewable energy player reflects a balanced approach to transition. The company is not abandoning oil and gas overnight — instead, it is using its existing strengths to finance and facilitate the shift toward a low-carbon future.

In an increasingly complex global energy landscape, adaptability will be key. SOCAR’s ability to integrate advanced technologies, form strategic partnerships, and scale successful pilots like the ADSEA hybrid project will determine its leadership position in the evolving market.

SOCAR’s green energy initiatives - particularly through the work of SOCAR Green - highlight a clear strategic pivot toward sustainability. With ambitious pilot projects, meaningful inter-agency cooperation, and a vision for scalable clean energy solutions, SOCAR is laying the groundwork for Azerbaijan to become a regional model in renewable energy development.

As Musayev stated, “this is just the beginning.” And indeed, if these early efforts deliver on their promise, SOCAR could emerge not only as a national champion of clean energy but as a regional catalyst for decarbonization and sustainable development.