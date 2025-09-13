First families return to Seyidbəyli village in Khojaly district
Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues. In line with the resettlement program, the first families have returned to Seyidbəyli village in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.
In the initial stage, 9 families (30 people) were relocated from the Dörd Yol area of Aghdam district, where they had been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.
The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, soldiers, and officers for liberating their lands, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!