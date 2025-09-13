Shamakhi hosts fourth Grape and Wine Festival with vibrant cultural showcase [PHOTOS]

13 September 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

On September 13, the Grape and Wine Festival began in Shamakhi. Organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, “Abqora” restaurant, and the “Nasimi Gardens” complex, the festival is being held in Meysari village and will run for two days.

The opening ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov; and other officials.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov emphasized the deep-rooted history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus. He noted that such festivals both preserve traditions and stimulate the development of viticulture and winemaking in the country. Expressing gratitude to the organizers, the minister highlighted that last year, Azerbaijan produced 12 million liters of wine: “There is still much work to be done in this field. I believe this figure will continue to grow year by year, and festivals like this will play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani wine.”

Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov noted that Shamakhi, once known only as an agrarian region, is now developing in agrotourism as well as in all other areas of tourism: “On behalf of our entire population, I extend deep gratitude to our President for the extensive construction works and ongoing development in our district. Festivals like this are very important for showcasing Shamakhi’s poetry, music, carpet weaving, and ancient historical monuments to tourists at a high level. In the coming years, we will present you with new projects as well.”

The festival opened with an entertaining program. The first day began with a specially prepared show, featuring performances by “Retro Band,” Azerbaijani jazz singer and international competitor Ulviyya Rahimova, popular singer Nigar Jamal, and Cuban singer, dancer, and choreographer Edglis Hayle, who invited festival guests to dance with Latin American rhythms.

Other performers included young composer and singer Kazim Can, string ensemble “The Passion Band,” Humay Aslanova of the “Qaya” State Ensemble, and the “Dihaj” group led by Diana Hajiyeva. Later performances featured “Gaga Band” with rock and hip-hop numbers, DJs Irada and Kamo with energetic folk-inspired tracks, and singer Dilara Kazimova.

The aim of the festival is to promote local grape and wine production, enhance the export potential of wine products, and raise public awareness of Azerbaijan’s history of viticulture and winemaking. This year’s program includes educational and entertaining events related to wine, grape production, and the country’s tourism potential.

Held on the grounds of the “Shirvan Wines” complex in Meysari, the festival brings together various wine brands. Visitors can enjoy tastings of wines from local and international producers, purchase their favorites at factory prices, attend masterclasses, and hear the stories of wine houses. The venue also features exhibitions, pavilions from popular restaurants, and displays of artwork on viticulture.

Students presented the Ministry of Agriculture’s artificial intelligence projects within the festival space.

The music program on September 14 promises further variety, with performances by young pop singer Sevanna, saxophonist Teymur Suleymanbeyli with “Suleymanbeyli Group” and soloist Nazrin, two-time Eurovision performer and The Voice Türkiye winner Elnur Huseynov, as well as Nigar Jamal, Samir Piriyev, “Mexican Band” with Mexican and samba rhythms, Nura Suri, Humay Aslanova, and People’s Artist Tunzala Agayeva with jazz-folk fusion pieces. DJ Kamo will also return with dynamic tracks.

In addition to concerts, visitors can take part in games, learn about grape production and winemaking, and explore Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

Now in its fourth edition, the Grape and Wine Festival is a unique platform for wine producers to establish new business ties and promote their products to a wider audience.