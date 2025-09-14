First Assembly of Turkic World Insurance Association held in Shusha [PHOTOS]

14 September 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

The first Assembly of the Turkic World Insurance Union began its work today in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

Azernews reports that the assembly, which is being held with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the organization of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and the participation of the Organization of Turkic States, brings together Turkic world insurers in a broad format for the first time.

Financial regulators and insurance associations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are participating in the assembly.

The assembly will organize discussions on two panels titled "Regulatory Approaches in the Turkic World Insurance Industry" and "Turkic World Insurance Union: Upcoming Goals and Perspectives".

The assembly also plans to sign a joint document between the insurers of the Turkic states.