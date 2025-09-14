Iran’s National Security Commission to hold emergency session on new IAEA deal
Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will convene an emergency session on Saturday with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the recent agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports, citing Iran's state media.
Despite the parliament being on summer recess, more than 60 lawmakers requested the special meeting to receive briefings from Araghchi and Ali Larijani, head of the Supreme National Security Council, on the new deal.
The session is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. local time, according to parliamentary officials.
