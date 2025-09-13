Azerbaijan’s U-15s set for back-to-back matches against Montenegro
The Azerbaijan U-15 national football team will be in training camp at the National Teams Training Center until September 19, according to a statement published on the official website of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Azernews reports.
As part of the training camp, the team will play two friendly matches against Montenegro’s U-15 squad.
The matches are scheduled to take place on September 16 and 18 at the Bina Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00.
