Türkiye extradites eight fugitives in multinational crackdown on crime [PHOTO]
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday that eight fugitives wanted for serious crimes have been extradited to Türkiye through coordinated international operations, Azernews reports.
In a statement shared on X, Yerlikaya said: “We will bring them back one by one; you cannot escape. We have repatriated six criminals wanted on Interpol red notices and two wanted at the national level from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, North Macedonia, and Ireland.”
The fugitives had been sought for a range of grave offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, large-scale fraud, and drug trafficking. Their arrests highlight the growing cooperation between Turkish law enforcement and authorities across Europe to dismantle organized crime networks and ensure accountability.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!