Azerbaijani cuisine delights visitors at culinary festival in Gothenburg [PHOTOS]
A major culinary festival, organized by the Gothenburg Municipality, was held in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The event featured culinary traditions from 30 countries, with Azerbaijani gastronomy prominently represented. The Azerbaijan Garabagh Center prepared a diverse array of national dishes and sweets for the festival, offering visitors dolma, plov, and traditional desserts such as baklava and kete.
Many guests expressed admiration for the unique flavors and richness of Azerbaijani national culinary traditions. According to the organizers, the fact that visitors who tasted Azerbaijani dishes returned for more is a testament to their success.
“We hope that through this presentation, we have been able to represent our country with dignity. Our participation in the festival is yet another confirmation of the rich, original, and unique flavors of Azerbaijani cuisine, worthy of global gastronomic culture,” said Ulviyya Najafova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Karabakh Center.
