President Ilham Aliyev visits Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavend District [PHOTOS]

14 September 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Girmizi Bazar settlement in the Khojavend district on September 14.

Girmizi Bazar, one of the prominent residential areas in the Karabakh region with a significant strategic and geographical position, came under Azerbaijan’s control in 2023 as a result of an anti-terrorist operation by the Armed Forces.

Following this, the settlement's electricity and gas lines, as well as an artesian well, were restored, with the meter installation process started, two transformers installed, three water reservoirs repaired, and over 11 kilometers of natural gas pipeline laid. Currently, public and household facilities, as well as a production workshop, are operational in the Girmizi Bazar settlement.

The settlement has 300 individual houses, of which 71 are unusable, and 229 are partially usable. Ten houses are already ready for use. In total, 217 houses are planned to be restored by the end of 2025, and 12 houses in 2026. So far, 10 families (39 people) have returned to the settlement.

The head of state visited the home of Islam Dadashov, who has relocated to the settlement.