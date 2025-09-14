President Ilham Aliyev visited Shushakand village in Khojaly District [PHOTOS]

14 September 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan visited Shushakand village in the Khojaly district on September 14.

Elchin Yusubov, the President’s Special Representative in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, briefed the head of state on the details of restoration and development work in the village.

Shushakand village came under Azerbaijan’s control two years ago during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

To date, several projects have been implemented to establish the social infrastructure of the village, with ongoing efforts to further develop the area. Existing electricity lines, three water reservoirs, and a subartesian well have been restored. A transformer has been installed, meter installation has started, a gas pipeline has been laid, and the existing drinking water network has been repaired. Additionally, the design for communication lines has been approved, and preparatory work is underway. A flag square has been established, and internal village roads have been paved with asphalt.

Shushakand has a total of 263 private homes, of which 91 are uninhabitable and 172 are partially habitable. Currently, 15 homes are ready for occupancy. By the end of this year, an additional 85 homes are slated for restoration. In 2026, plans are in place to restore 72 more homes. To date, 15 families, totaling 59 individuals, have resettled in the village.

The head of our state visited the home of Zaur Rzayev, who has relocated to the village, and had a conversation with his family members.