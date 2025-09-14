Azerbaijan to host U-17 World Wrestling Championship next year

14 September 2025 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Baku in 2026.

Azernews reports that the decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the World Wrestling Union (UWW). The Azerbaijani capital has been entrusted with the organization of the competition, which is also being bid by Sofia (Bulgaria), Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), and Brasov (Romania), among others.

The world's strongest junior wrestlers will be determined at the National Gymnastics Arena from July 27 to August 2 next year.

It should be noted that a similar competition was held in Baku in 2012.