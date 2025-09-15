Azerbaijan’s imports of Turkish chemical products reach $350 million
The data reflects the ongoing trade ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the chemical industry and underscores the steady growth of Türkiye’s export market in this sector. Besides, in August alone, Türkiye exported chemical products valued at...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!