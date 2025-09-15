Chief of Turkish General Staff visits Azerbaijan on Baku liberation anniversary
Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via the Turkish Embassy in Baku.
The visit coincides with the 107th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation, an event widely recognized as a turning point in Azerbaijan’s struggle for statehood.
On this day in 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, including the Azerbaijani corps, entered the capital and ended the occupation, demonstrating the courage, unity, and selflessness of the Azerbaijani people and their allies.
