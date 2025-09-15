Qatar to host Arab-Islamic summit in wake of Israeli attack

15 September 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar is set to host an Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday (15 September), following an Israeli attack that targeted the leadership of Hamas residing in the country.

The strikes dramatically escalated regional tensions, violating the sovereignty of a country that was acting as a key mediator for negotiations between Israel and Hamas, according to commonspace.eu.

The attack garnered international condemnation, including hints of criticism from a staunch ally, the US, with Qatar expected to use Monday's emergency summit to draw support from Arab and Islamic nations.

On Sunday, the foreign ministers of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and 22-member Arab League arrived in Doha for preliminary discussions ahead of the summit.

Among those attending was Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Bayramov.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers hammered out a draft resolution set to be discussed and agreed upon by the heads of member states.

Following the discussions, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said: "The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed, and Israel needs to know that the ongoing war of extermination that our brotherly Palestinian people is being subjected to, and whose aim is to expel them from their land, will not work."

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told Asharq al-Awsat that the summit would show that "Qatar is not alone."