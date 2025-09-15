Baku, Astana strengthen ties in law enforcement training

15 September 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) National Guard visited Baku to familiarize themselves with the experience of their Azerbaijani counterparts in maintaining public order, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Kazakhstan’s MIA.

The press service noted that the delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Ansaqan Baltabekov, who met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Vilayət Eyvazov. They discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in the field of public safety. Baltabekov also held a meeting with Commander of Azerbaijan’s Internal Troops, Lieutenant General Şahin Məmmədov.

The delegation was introduced to the activities of the Internal Troops Main Department, the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime, and the Main Public Security Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the meetings, Baltabekov emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences and best practices gained in recent years in ensuring public security. In turn, Lieutenant General Məmmədov expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan to improve operational and service activities.

The delegation also visited a military unit responsible for public order in Baku, where they were presented with types of weapons and military equipment.

Additionally, the Kazakh delegation toured the Military Institute of the Internal Troops, which has been training cadets since 2014. The parties exchanged views on officer training and teaching methods and discussed prospects for cooperation between the educational institutions of the law enforcement forces of both countries.