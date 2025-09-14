AFFA official assigned to Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match

14 September 2025 19:08 (UTC+04:00)

The match, which will be held on September 17 at the stadium of the same name in Munich, will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Azernews reports that Mehdiyeva will be the UEFA representative for the match between Bayern (Germany) and Chelsea (England) to be held as part of the first round of the UEFA Champions League League stage.

AFFA Vice-President and Executive Committee member Konul Mehdiyeva has received another appointment from UEFA.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!