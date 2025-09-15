Baku’s liberation turns century-old victory into modern strength

15 September 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Every year on September 15, Azerbaijan commemorates a pivotal moment in its national history: the liberation of Baku. This day is not merely a marker of past military victories; it is a celebration of resilience, patriotism, and the enduring spirit of freedom that has shaped the identity of the Azerbaijani people. Understanding the historical significance of Baku’s liberation offers a window into the country’s broader struggle for sovereignty and national unity.

In 1918, Baku was under the control of a coalition of forces, including Armenian and Bolshevik elements, following a period of intense conflict. The city, a crucial economic and cultural hub in the Caucasus, became the focal point of strategic and political contention. Its liberation by the Azerbaijani nascent Army was more than a military success; it was a symbolic victory that reaffirmed the determination of a young nation to reclaim its territory and assert its independence in a turbulent regional landscape.

The liberation of Baku also underscores the complexity of nation-building in the South Caucasus during the early 20th century. Azerbaijan, having declared independence as the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, faced simultaneous challenges: internal political instability, external threats, and the pressures of establishing functioning state institutions. Against this backdrop, the liberation of Baku represented not only a tactical achievement but also a demonstration of the country’s capacity for resilience and coordination under adverse conditions.

Today, Baku Liberation Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought for the city’s freedom. Public ceremonies, marches, and commemorative events are held across Azerbaijan, particularly in the capital, where flags are raised and the stories of those who defended the nation are recounted. These acts of remembrance are not merely ceremonial; they are essential for cultivating a collective memory that strengthens national cohesion and civic identity.

Moreover, the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values of freedom and sovereignty in contemporary Azerbaijan. The liberation of Baku is intertwined with the broader narrative of national resilience that continues to inform the country’s foreign policy, social cohesion, and cultural pride. In celebrating this day, Azerbaijanis reaffirm a commitment to safeguarding their nation’s independence while acknowledging the historical struggles that paved the way for today’s achievements.

It is also important to recognise the lessons that the liberation of Baku imparts to future generations. The events of 1918 illustrate the importance of unity, strategic planning, and vigilance in the defence of national interests. They demonstrate that freedom is neither automatic nor guaranteed; it must be actively maintained through collective effort and dedication. In a world where geopolitical challenges remain complex and evolving, these lessons remain as relevant today as they were over a century ago.

Beyond its historical and educational significance, Baku Liberation Day has a symbolic resonance that extends into Azerbaijani culture and national consciousness. Literature, art, and media frequently revisit the narratives of heroism and resilience associated with the city’s liberation. By embedding these stories into cultural expressions, Azerbaijan ensures that the memory of Baku’s liberation is both preserved and transmitted to younger generations, reinforcing a sense of pride and belonging.

So, Baku Liberation Day is far more than a historical observance. It is a celebration of courage, unity, and the enduring values of freedom and sovereignty. By remembering the past, Azerbaijanis not only honour those who fought to reclaim the city but also reaffirm their commitment to the principles that define their national identity. As the country continues to navigate the challenges of the modern era, the legacy of Baku’s liberation serves as both an inspiration and a guide, reminding all citizens that the freedom enjoyed today was earned through sacrifice, determination, and a steadfast belief in the future of the nation.