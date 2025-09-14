Azerbaijan joins CIS Customs Law Enforcement Meeting in Almaty

14 September 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan took part in the 25th meeting of the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies of the Customs Services of the CIS member states, held in Almaty.

According to Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency, the gathering brought together senior officials and representatives from the customs law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Committee serves as a coordinating platform aimed at enhancing cooperation among CIS countries in preventing and combating customs violations.

Participants reviewed pressing issues such as combating smuggling, monitoring emerging trends in international trade, applying advanced technologies, and tightening oversight of illicit goods movement.

Discussions also emphasised boosting international collaboration, sharing best practices, and adopting joint initiatives to strengthen the fight against smuggling and safeguard the economic security of CIS nations.