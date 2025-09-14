Scale of construction in Garabagh, Zangezur unmatched anywhere in world - President

14 September 2025 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

“The scale of construction happening here in Karabakh and Zangezur is unmatched anywhere in the world. The most important thing is that the Azerbaijani people live comfortably, happily, and in peace,” the head of state emphasized.

“Over the past five years, we have built cities, villages, bridges, tunnels, water reservoirs, and power stations,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of Girmizi Bazar, Hadrut settlements, and Sos village in the Khojavend district.

