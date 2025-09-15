ANAMA announces mines and ordnance neutralised in liberated territories

15 September 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on demining operations carried out by various agencies in territories liberated from occupation between September 8 and 14, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that during this period, demining activities were conducted across Terter, Agdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan. Teams successfully detected and neutralized 118 anti-personnel mines, 11 anti-tank mines, and 1,406 unexploded ordnance.

In the past month alone, 1,333.8 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded military munitions, marking a significant step toward the safe resettlement and rehabilitation of affected areas. ANAMA emphasized that ongoing efforts remain critical to ensuring the security of civilians and facilitating the reconstruction of liberated regions.