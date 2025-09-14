New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters’ demands to ‘end corruption’

14 September 2025 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nepal’s new leader vowed Sunday to follow protesters’ demands to “end corruption” as she began work as interim prime minister, after “Gen Z” youth demonstrations ousted her predecessor, Azernews repors, citing Arab News. “We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation. ... What this group is demanding is end of corruption, good governance and economic equality,” said Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday. “You and I have to be determined to fulfil that.” Karki added that she and her interim government would not “will not stay here one day more than six months,” with elections set for March 5, 2026.

