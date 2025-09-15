Reviving Garabagh: President Aliyev’s vision for reconstruction and return

15 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in Garabagh, particularly the Fuzuli and Hadrut districts, demonstrates the Azerbaijani state’s unwavering commitment to restoring these war-torn areas and accelerating the Great Return. Beyond symbolic gestures, this visit highlights the tangible and strategic efforts undertaken by the government to reconstruct infrastructure, rebuild communities, and restore the socio-cultural fabric of regions affected by Armenia’s occupation.

On September 14, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the new Garakhanbeyli village in the Fuzuli district, a project emblematic of the state’s vision for sustainable and comprehensive reconstruction. The new settlement will accommodate the residents of the Garakhanbeyli and Merdinli villages, destroyed during Armenia’s occupation, and represents a major step in restoring the demographic, economic, and social integrity of the region. According to Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the project will be executed in two distinct phases, designed to ensure a long-term, orderly resettlement process.

The first phase of the Garakhanbeyli project, scheduled for completion next year, spans nearly 87 hectares and plans to resettle 404 families, or 1,861 residents. The construction plan is comprehensive, encompassing 404 individual houses of varying sizes, ranging from two- to five-room units, along with a full complement of social infrastructure. Administrative and service buildings, a school, kindergarten, and medical facility will be built, supported by approximately 16 kilometres of internal roads and fully integrated utilities, including electricity, gas, water, and sewage networks. These investments underscore a commitment not only to housing but to creating functional, self-sustaining communities.

The second phase, to be implemented from 2027 to 2030, spans 230 hectares and accommodates 1,075 families, or approximately 4,093 residents. This stage envisages an expanded infrastructure that includes both individual homes and two- to three-story residential buildings, as well as additional schools and kindergartens, taking into account the projected development of the village over the next 20 years. This long-term vision demonstrates a strategic, rather than ad hoc, approach to reconstruction, aligning demographic restoration with sustainable urban planning and economic development.

Simultaneously, President Aliyev’s visit to Hadrut in the Khojavend district highlights the broader scope of reconstruction efforts in Garabagh. Since the liberation of Hadrut during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, extensive restoration and development projects have been underway. Key infrastructure initiatives, including the commissioning of the “Hadrut” junction substation and Digital Control Center, the construction of a new military unit, and the 12.5-kilometre Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, exemplify the state’s commitment to connectivity, security, and economic functionality. Additionally, the rebuilding of eight water reservoirs, laying of new water, sewage, and gas pipelines, and renovation of internal roads signal a systematic approach to addressing the basic needs of returning residents.

Hadrut’s social infrastructure has also been revitalised, with a hotel, commercial establishments, and public catering facilities fostering economic activity and community life. Although 462 out of 541 houses remain uninhabitable, the ongoing restoration of partially habitable houses, alongside the construction of new residential units by “PMD GROUP,” illustrates the state’s prioritisation of immediate housing needs while ensuring quality and sustainability. The first families are already returning, marking the beginning of the Great Return in a historically significant settlement.

Religious and cultural restoration is another critical component of Garabagh’s revival. During his visit, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated a newly constructed mosque in Hadrut, designed to accommodate up to 210 worshippers and featuring a facade inspired by traditional Azerbaijani ornamentation. The project not only restores the spiritual life of the community but also symbolises the resilience of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in liberated territories. This initiative reflects a broader state policy aimed at reviving religious and historical monuments damaged during Armenia’s occupation, reinforcing the message that the restoration of Garabagh encompasses both material and intangible dimensions of life.

The President’s direct involvement in these projects signals the personal commitment of Azerbaijan’s leadership to ensure that the Great Return is implemented effectively. State support extends beyond bricks and mortar; it encompasses the provision of utilities, infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities. This comprehensive approach ensures that returning residents are not merely resettled but integrated into vibrant, functional communities capable of sustaining long-term growth.

Moreover, these reconstruction efforts serve as a powerful statement of national policy and sovereignty. By prioritising the development of Fuzuli, Hadrut, and other liberated districts, Azerbaijan is consolidating territorial gains achieved in the 2020 Patriotic War while sending a clear message about the state’s capacity and resolve to protect its citizens and territory. It also strengthens public confidence in government institutions, demonstrating that the state can deliver on promises of rehabilitation and development, even in regions devastated by decades of conflict.

Economically, the restoration of Garabagh represents a significant investment in regional growth and national prosperity. Modern infrastructure, improved connectivity, and new housing developments attract both residents and investors, creating conditions for sustainable economic activity. Roads, power stations, and commercial facilities not only serve returning populations but also enhance trade routes, promote local industry, and integrate Garabagh into broader national and regional economic networks. In effect, the reconstruction of Garabagh becomes a cornerstone for both human resettlement and economic revitalisation.

The vision driving these projects aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader strategic goals. The state’s methodical approach, from housing and utilities to social infrastructure and religious institutions, reflects a long-term plan for regional stability, population reintegration, and socio-economic development. By focusing on the dual objectives of immediate humanitarian relief and long-term growth, President Aliyev’s administration is laying the groundwork for a sustainable and resilient Garabagh.

In a nutshell, President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Fuzuli, Hadrut, and Khojaly underscores the scale, ambition, and significance of Azerbaijan’s post-liberation reconstruction programme. By personally overseeing the initiation of key projects, such as the Garakhanbeyli village and Hadrut residential quarter, the President demonstrates a clear commitment to accelerating the Great Return, restoring infrastructure, and reviving social and cultural life in Garabagh. These efforts are not merely symbolic; they represent a strategic, long-term investment in the future of Azerbaijan, one that reconciles national restoration with modern infrastructure, economic opportunity, and the preservation of cultural heritage. The revival of Garabagh stands as a testament to state care, careful planning, and the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijani leadership to secure both the physical and moral reconstruction of liberated territories, ultimately ensuring that residents can return to their ancestral lands with dignity, security, and hope.