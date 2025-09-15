Azerbaijani rowers to compete at Turkistan Cup

15 September 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rowers will participate in Turkistan Cup international rowing competition, Azernews reports.

Turkistan Cup will take pace in Kazakhstan on September 15-16.

Azar Ilyasov, Jahangir Mammadli, and Nurlan Pashayev will compete for the championship on the Syr Darya River.

All three athletes will compete in the academic rowing category.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official authority for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and fostering the growth of these sports, such as canoe slalom.

AKAF works in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federationregularly organizes national championships for academic rowing, kayak, and canoe to identify talented athletes.