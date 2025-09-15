National Library opens exhibition on occasion of Knowledge Day [PHOTOS]

15 September 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual and traditional book exhibition titled "September 15 – Knowledge Day", Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition features articles, photos, and books published in periodicals on topics such as "Development of Education and Educational Policy in Azerbaijan," "The Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Advancement of Science and Education in Azerbaijan," "Achievements and Goals of National Education," "Artificial Intelligence in the Educational Process," and other related subjects.

Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibition can visit it via this link.

The traditional exhibition showcases literature in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages on the history of education in Azerbaijan, science and education policy, the development of education under National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the national education strategy, the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of education, the attention and care shown to educational development, prominent educators, and more.

On September 15, Azerbaijan's educational institutions are marking the Knowledge Day.

The Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, has decreed that the 2025–2026 academic year will begin on September 15, 2025, and end on June 14, 2026.