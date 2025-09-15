Dutch probation officials visit Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in justice reforms [PHOTOS]

15 September 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Top officials of the Probation Service of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including Jochum Wildeman, Head of the International Department, and Raymond Swennenhuis, Policy Advisor, have visited Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice as part of their official trip to the country, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan’s recent probation reforms, review current practices on the ground, and explore opportunities to support the development of the system.

At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Justice Mubariz Ahmadov, the sides discussed prospects for advancing cooperation in the field of justice, with a particular focus on reforms within Azerbaijan’s probation service.

The Dutch delegation also held meetings at the Probation Service of Azerbaijan, the Academy of Justice, the Baku City Probation Department, and the Sumgayit City Probation Department. During these sessions, the experts shared insights into the Netherlands’ experience, including continuous training programs, structured reintegration processes, and social-psychological support for probationers.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding international cooperation and knowledge exchange in the probation field, particularly with European countries, to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration mechanisms.

The meetings also highlighted Azerbaijan’s membership in the European Probation Confederation, achieved last year, as well as its accomplishments in institutional reforms, legislative improvements, and innovative approaches that align with international best practices.

The Dutch Probation Service (Reclassering Nederland), founded in 1823, is one of the oldest and most influential probation institutions worldwide, playing a leading role in shaping modern probation and rehabilitation policies.