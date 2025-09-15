Restrictions on ship movement in Azerbaijani ports lifted after weather stabilization

15 September 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Maritime and Port Agency has announced the lifting of restrictions on the entry and exit of ships in Azerbaijani ports following the improvement of weather conditions, Azernews reports via Trend.

According to SMPPA press secretary Parvana Imanova, port operations were suspended the previous day due to unstable weather observed across the country.

For several days, Azerbaijan has experienced fluctuating weather conditions. Forecasts indicate that in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will remain partly cloudy and mostly rainless, though short-term rain and lightning are expected overnight between September 14 and 15.

The northwest wind will shift to a northeast wind in the morning. Temperatures are expected to range between 16–18°C at night and 22–25°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease from 769 mmHg to 766 mmHg, while relative humidity will vary between 70–75% at night and 40–45% during the day.