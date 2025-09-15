Azernews.Az

Monday September 15 2025

Azerbaijan’s electricity production shows mixed trends early this year

15 September 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s electricity production shows mixed trends early this year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

From January to August 2025, Azerbaijan’s hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated 2.257 billion kWh of electricity, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more