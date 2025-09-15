AZAL announces special discount campaign for Tourism Day
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, is launching a new discount campaign dedicated to Tourism Day. Within the framework of the campaign, passengers can purchase tickets for all international destinations operated by AZAL with discounts of up to 35%.
To benefit from the offer, tickets must be purchased between September 15-30, 2025. Discounts up to 35% apply to flights operated between October 1-31, 2025, and up to 25% between November 1, 2025–March 17, 2026.
The campaign is valid for Economy Budget, Premium Economy, and Business Class fares on regular international flights not applying to taxes and fees. Note that the offer does not cover high demand periods, as well as codeshare, charter and domestic flights. The number of discounted tickets is limited.
Within this campaign, passengers will have the opportunity to travel to numerous international destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East under more favorable fares. AZAL invites all travelers to seize this chance and enjoy unforgettable journeys during the autumn and winter seasons.
To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.
