Azercell highlights achievements in network infrastructure development

15 September 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience “Azercell Telecom” LLC has reported the results of its network expansion and modernization initiatives. Serving a subscriber base exceeding 5 million, the company currently has reached 95% geographic coverage and 98.4% population coverage nationwide.

As part of its large-scale infrastructure and technology advancement initiatives, Azercell upgraded 700 existing base stations across the country between January 2024 and August 2025. In addition, 339 new base stations were deployed to enhance capacity and optimize data traffic, including 124 in Baku, Absheron, and Sumgait, and 215 - across the regions. These upgrades have significantly improved user experience, with the total number of LTE base stations reaching over 3,700 today.

According to Ookla Speedtest, the world’s leading and most reliable internet speed measurement platform, Azercell achieved a result of 91.1 Mbps in August, ranking as the fastest mobile operator in the country. It should be noted that due to network optimization measures a 71.6% increase in mobile internet speed has been recorded across the country between January 2024 and August 2025.

Azercell also continued its efforts to support the digital reintegration of the liberated territories of Karabakh. Today, 208 base stations ensure high-quality and reliable mobile communication services for residents and businesses in the region.

Aligned with its ESG strategy, Azercell remains dedicated to building a resilient, healthy, and environmentally responsible future. Azercell increased the number of “green” base stations powered by renewable energy to 37, reflecting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sustainable telecom infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Adhering to its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell continues its efforts toward modernizing the network infrastructure across the country and ensuring its resilience.