Farewell ceremony held for People's Artist Haji Murad Yagizarov

16 September 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A farewell ceremony has been held for People's Artist Haji Murad Yagizarov, Azernews reports.

The ceremony took place at the Taza Pir Mosque. Family members of the late artist, his colleagues from the arts community, and representatives of the Ministry of Culture attended the event.

People's Artist will be buried at the Second Alley of Honor.

Haji Murad Haji Ahmad oglu Yagizarov was born on July 18, 1939, in Baku.

From his school years, he showed an interest in stage arts, performing in the drama club. From 1958 to 1962, he studied at the Acting Faculty of the M. Aliyev Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts (nowadays, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts), under the course of People's Artist Maharram Hashimov.

Since 1962, the actor's artistic career has been closely tied to the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre, where he created memorable characters in performances such as "Why Do You Live?", "Life Is So Short", "Rush Hour", "On Your Own Path", "Valentin and Valentina", "Ivanov", "The House on the Sand", "Aydın", "Sheikh Sanan", "Wolves and Lambs", "The Actor and His Shadow", "Desire Tram", and many others.

Starting in the late 1950s, he was also invited to film roles. He performed notable parts in films such as "Big Support", "Star", "Arshin Mal Alan" (1965), "In a Southern City", "The Most Important Interview", and others.

The actor's contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture have been highly valued.

He was awarded the titles of Honored Artist in 1974 and People's Artist in 1982, the State Prize in 1986, the Glory Order in 2009, and the Honor Order in 2019.

May his soul rest in peace!