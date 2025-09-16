Azernews.Az

SOFAZ transfers to make up smaller share of 2026 budget

16 September 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan plans to allocate ₼12.75 billion ($7.53 billion) from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the 2026 state budget, Azernews reports, citing the preliminary figures released by the Ministry of Finance.

