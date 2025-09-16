Viktor Orban hits back at Swedish PM over rule of law remark
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on Monday to a comment by his Swedish colleague Ulf Kristersson criticizing him for "dismantling" the rule of law in Hungary by accusing Stockholm of "abandoning" traditional values, Azernews reports.
"The abandonment of traditional values, the neglect of common sense, and weak governance have led to barbarism taking root in the home of one of Europe’s greatest nations," Orban said. "Where underage girls are systematically used for murder, the rule of law is dead," Orban wrote on X. "We are worried for you! God bless Sweden!"
Previously, Kristersson replied to Orban's earlier post on X in which he blasted Swedish authorities for allowing criminals to use "Swedish children as killers. "These are outrageous lies. Not surprising, coming from the man who is dismantling the rule of law in his own country. Orban is desperate ahead of the upcoming Hungarian election," the Swedish PM then wrote in reply.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!