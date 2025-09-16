Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 16 2025

Azerbaijan announces trade turnover with CIS countries in past eight months

16 September 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan announces trade turnover with CIS countries in past eight months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has disclosed its trade turnover with the CIS countries in January–August 2025. According to the official report, the amount has exceeded...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more