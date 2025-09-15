Hungarian universities see increase in number of international students

15 September 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Hungarian universities continue to grow in popularity among international students, steadily strengthening their position as attractive destinations for global education, Azernews reports.

In the 2024/2025 academic year, more than 12,000 foreign students were enrolled in universities across the country — accounting for approximately 16% of the total student population. A decade ago, this share was below 10%, reflecting significant progress in Hungary’s efforts to internationalize its higher education sector.

Students from Germany, China, Iran, Turkiye, and the Western Balkans represent the largest groups of international applicants. At the same time, there is a noticeable increase in interest from Africa and South Asia, as students from these regions seek quality education at more affordable costs compared to Western Europe or North America.

Experts attribute this growing appeal to a combination of factors: relatively low tuition fees, affordable cost of living, and the high academic standards offered by Hungarian institutions. In addition, Hungary’s central location in Europe makes it an accessible and attractive base for international students looking to explore the region.

A major driver of this trend is the Stipendium Hungaricum — Hungary’s prestigious government-funded scholarship program — which brings in thousands of students each year. In 2025, the program reached a new milestone, with a record number of scholarship holders arriving to study at Hungarian institutions.

University leaders note that the increasing presence of foreign students contributes not only to academic diversity, but also to the development of English-language programs and the strengthening of international research collaborations. In cities like Budapest and Debrecen, the number of English-taught courses has nearly doubled over the past five years, helping universities attract even more applicants from abroad.

The Hungarian government views the influx of international students as a key element of its “soft power” strategy, using education as a means to build global partnerships and enhance Hungary’s diplomatic and cultural influence.

Looking ahead, experts predict that by 2030, the share of international students in Hungarian higher education could surpass 20%, solidifying the country’s role as an emerging hub for global academic exchange.