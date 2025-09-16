Azerbaijan highlights sustainable tourism initiatives at OTS Forum in Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]

16 September 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by Kenan Guluzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, represented Azerbaijan at the International Tourism Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on “Development of Sustainable Tourism,” held on September 15–16 in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the forum, Guluzade underlined that tourism is developing as one of the most dynamic sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy, while stressing the particular importance of sustainable and inclusive tourism. He informed participants about the initiatives being implemented in Azerbaijan, including the creation of new tourist routes, the expansion of ecotourism projects, and programs aimed at reducing plastic waste.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, Guluzade highlighted the global significance of the “COP29 Declaration on Improved Climate Action in the Tourism Sector” and invited Turkic states to strengthen cooperation in advancing sustainable tourism.

On the second day of the event, a seminar on “Development of Adventure Tourism in the Turkic States Organization” was also held for the participants.