Bayramov calls for de-escalation, endorses two-state solution in Palestine

16 September 2025 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

In his address, Minister Bayramov expressed deep concern over the recent airstrike on Qatar, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s unwavering support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged all parties to respect international law and to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

Highlighting Qatar’s mediation role, Bayramov commended its efforts to ease the crisis in the Gaza Strip and underlined the urgency of resuming dialogue aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire.

On the Palestinian question, the minister reiterated Azerbaijan’s backing of the “two-state” solution in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He stressed the importance of peace-building measures and humanitarian assistance in addressing the crisis.

Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan has provided $2 million in humanitarian aid since 2023, extending its longstanding support to the Palestinian people. He further emphasized Baku’s contributions in the fields of education and healthcare for Palestine.