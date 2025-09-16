Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband road project reaches 95% completion

16 September 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband highway, a key section of the Zangazur Corridor, is nearing completion and is set to play a pivotal role in establishing new economic, transport, and communication links across the region, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that construction of the 123.6-kilometer main road has reached 95 percent completion.

Built to modern standards and high quality requirements, the Zangazur Corridor project spans a total of 149.9 kilometers, including 123.6 kilometers of main road. The route is classified as Category 1B, enabling safe and high-speed traffic flow.

Key parameters:

Road width: 14–21 meters

Roadbed width: 21.5–29.5 meters

Number of lanes: 4–6

These dimensions are designed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic circulation.

Infrastructure Components

The project includes the construction of major engineering structures, such as:

260 circular culverts (total length: 16,723 m)

55 box culverts (3,526 m)

55 underpasses (3,781 m)

28 bridges (2,090 m)

8 interchanges (26,336 m)

1,500 meters of retaining walls

3 tunnels (total length: 12,032 m)

Construction Progress and Technology

High-quality materials and advanced technologies are being used in the construction process. Earthworks, layering, and road pavement works are largely complete.

Asphalt works: 950,000 m³

Total earthworks: 61,386,373 m³

These figures demonstrate the structural strength and durability being built into the highway.

Tunnels and Bridges

Tunnels, among the most complex parts of the project, are mostly completed:

Tunnel T1: Left – 1,004.2 m | Right – 1,030.6 m

Tunnel T2: Left – 1,809.5 m | Right – 1,838.5 m

Tunnel T3: Left – 3,178 m | Right – 3,172 m

Excavation and shotcrete works have already been finalized in these tunnels.

Of the 28 bridges, 22 are fully completed, while work continues on the remaining six. Sixteen of the bridges are water overpasses and 12 are road overpasses. In addition, construction of 55 underpasses, 258 circular culverts, and 47 box culverts has been completed.

Strategic Importance and Outlook

The Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband highway forms part of the Hajigabul–Horadiz–Aghband–Zangazur Corridor route, which is strategically important for linking other regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Beyond advancing transport infrastructure, the project will accelerate regional economic integration, foster new trade routes, and strengthen strategic cooperation.

The full commissioning of this highway in the near future is expected to open new economic and geopolitical opportunities for the wider region.