President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

16 September 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

On September 16, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Azernews reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President of the United Arab Emirates was briefed at Fizuli International Airport on the international airports built in the liberated territories of Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin.