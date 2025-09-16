Azerbaijan outlines adjusted state budget expenditures for next year
The Ministry of Finance has released preliminary indicators of the summary and state budgets for 2026, highlighting both reductions and increases in expenditure categories, Azernews reports. According to the statement, several areas will see notable cuts. Economic activity expenses will decrease by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!