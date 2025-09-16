Nizami Cinema Center holds second pitching of state-funded film projects [PHOTOS]

16 September 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The second pitching session has taken place at the Nizami Cinema Center as part of the competition "Film Projects to Be Implemented with State Support for 2025", organized by the Azerbaijan Film Agency and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The pitching stage gives participants the opportunity to present their film projects to an expert commission.

Each presentation is allotted a total of 15 minutes, including the presentation itself and a discussion. For feature-length films, an additional teaser screening of up to one minute is allowed.

Short film projects presented during second session included "Snail" (İlbiz, Producer: Cinema Art LLC), "Felt Stick" (Yun çubuğu, CN-Media LLC), "Light" (İşıq, Kinobiz LLC), "Melody of the Wind" and "Silence of Time" (Rüzgarın melodiyası, Zamanın səssizliyi, both by Navis LLC), "Outside of Life" (Həyatdan kənar, OD Media Production LLC), "Woodpecker" (Ağacdələn, Karvan Production LLC) and "The Other Side of the Wall" (Divarın o üzü, And Production LLC)

These films were submitted for review by the expert council and selection committee. The public will be informed of the competition results in the near future.

Note that pitching is an oral or visual presentation of a film project aimed at attracting investors willing to finance the project.

The idea for a film or series is typically presented by a screenwriter, director, producer, or studio representative.