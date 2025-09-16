President Ilham Aliyev: Our relations with the United Arab Emirates are built on brotherhood and friendship

16 September 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

“Each document signed is of great importance. Among them, I would like to specifically mention the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is a document that raises our political relations to the highest level,” the head of state emphasized.

“Our relations with the United Arab Emirates are built on brotherhood and friendship. The numerous documents signed today will raise our relations to a new level,” said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!