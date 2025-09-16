UAE President concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
On September 16, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, a guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the UAE President.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saw off President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
