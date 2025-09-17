Fatali Khan Khoyski’s 150th anniversary to be celebrated - ORDER

17 September 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

According to the order, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), along with the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Science and Education, will develop and implement a plan of events to honor Fatali Khan Khoyski’s 150th anniversary.

On September 17, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoyski, a prominent politician and statesman, one of the founders and the first Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

