Skies to witness partial solar eclipse
The second solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21. This will be a partial solar eclipse, Azernews reports.
Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University states that the eclipse will begin at 21:29 on September 21 and end at 01:53 on September 22.
The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours and 22 minutes, with its maximum phase occurring at 23:43 on September 21.
The eclipse will be visible over the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand and Antarctica. It will not be visible from Azerbaijan.
A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but they are not perfectly aligned, so only a portion of the Sun is obscured by the Moon.
Partial eclipses are visible over a wider area than total eclipses but are less dramatic. People in the path of a partial eclipse see the Sun partially blocked, depending on their location.
Partial solar eclipses are more common than total or annular eclipses and occur about twice a year somewhere on Earth.
