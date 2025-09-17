President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked U.S. President Donald Trump

17 September 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his post on the Truth Social platform.

The head of state made this statement on his X social media account.

“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

On September 16, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his “Truth Social” account about the historic meeting held on August 8 in Washington with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime of Armenia Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He stated that it is an honor to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.