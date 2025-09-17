President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked U.S. President Donald Trump
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his post on the Truth Social platform.
The head of state made this statement on his X social media account.
“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.
On September 16, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his “Truth Social” account about the historic meeting held on August 8 in Washington with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime of Armenia Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He stated that it is an honor to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!